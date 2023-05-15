IB71 which sees Vidyut Jammwal as Agent Dev leading a top secret mission, has gained momentum on day 2 and 3 since its release in theatres. On Friday the film collected Rs 1.67 crore. on Saturday Rs 2.51 crore and on Sunday Rs 3.18 crore. Which made it a total of Rs 7.36 crore in India. IB71 Trailer Out! Vidyut Jammwal's Espionage Thriller on Indo-Pak War Arrives in Theatres on May 12.

View IB71 Box Office Update:

#IB71 gathers momentum on Day 2 and 3, the trends are positive… National chains lead, mass circuits remain low… Needs to maintain a strong trend on weekdays to stay in the running… Fri 1.67 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.18 cr. Total: ₹ 7.36 cr. #India biz.#IB71 at national… pic.twitter.com/GUv44JgDSO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)