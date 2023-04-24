The official trailer of IB71 is finally out! Starring Vidyut Jammwal as spy, the thriller has been directed by Sankalp Reddy. The plot of the flick revolves around a true story that made India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. IB71 marks Vidyut's first movie as a producer with his production house, Action Hero Films. The movie releases in cinema halls on May 12. IB 71 Teaser Out! Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher’s Patriotic Spy Thriller To Arrive in Theatres on May 12 (Watch Video).

Watch IB71 Trailer:

