Despite stiff competition from other big releases like Thamma, Kantara: Chapter 1, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is making a mark at the box office. The romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri, which hit the screens this Diwali, generated huge buzz among fans due to its star power and unique promotions. The movie made a decent opening at the box office with INR 10.10 crore. According to the latest updates shared by Hrahsvardhan Rane, the movie collected INR 8.88 crore on its Day 2. The movie is expected to do even better in the coming days, thanks to the positive word of mouth. ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Romantic Drama Collects INR 10.10 Crore in India Despite Fierce Competition From ‘Thamma’ (View Post).

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

