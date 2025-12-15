Actor Anupam Kher faced an unexpected hiccup on his way to the Khajuraho International Film Festival when his IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho was cancelled. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared his frustration, writing, “FLIGHT CANCELED! My grandfather used to say, ‘Don’t go through a problem twice!’” Instead of letting it spoil his mood, he decided to enjoy the city, adding, “Will have some kachori, chaat, and gulab jamun, and pray at the Vishwanath temple. Har Har Mahadev!” His film Tanvi The Great is scheduled to be screened at the festival from December 16 to 22, 2025. Several other renowned artists, including Saurabh Shukla, Sushmita Mukherjee, Subhash Sehgal and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, are also expected to attend. IFFI 2025: Anupam Kher Shares Emotional Journey of Almost Losing His Breakthrough Role in ‘Saaransh’.

Anupam Kher Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Anupam Kher’s Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)