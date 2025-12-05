A major box office clash is on the horizon. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, the same day as Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller with its first installment has hit the theatres today on December 5, 2025. The sequel promises to raise the stakes even higher, continuing the story shortly after the first film’s events. Meanwhile, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF 2 and is set for a global release. With both films featuring powerhouse stars and massive expectations, the March 2026 weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office showdowns of the year. ‘Dhurandhar’: Delhi High Court Directs CBFC To Review Petition Filed by Late Major Mohit Sharma’s Parents Over Aditya Dhar’s Spy-Action Thriller Starring Ranveer Singh.

