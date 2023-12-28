Actress Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang, married for 14 years, reportedly finalised their divorce last month due to compatibility issues. Reports confirm Isha and her nine-year-old daughter Rianna have moved out of Timmy's home, signifying the conclusion of their marriage. According to ET, the actress responded via text, stating, 'I have no comment at this time. It's too early, and I value my privacy. I kindly request your understanding and sensitivity.' Isha Koppikar Birthday Special: Five Songs Of The Actress That Prove Why She Will Always Be The Ultimate Khallas Girl!.

Isha Koppikar, Timmy Narang Divorce After 14 Years:

According to reports, Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang have decided to part ways. The actress also shares a daughter with him.#Pinkvilla https://t.co/vG40sMdcsT — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 28, 2023

