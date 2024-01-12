Ayalaan is among the many the other films that has hit the theatres today. It is a festive treat for fans by watching some fantastic releases, including the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer. The sci-fi film directed by R Ravikumar has garnered positive response from the audience. Some have even shared the review of Ayalaan and called it ‘simply superb’. Take a look at the reviews shared by netizens on this newly released movie. Ayalaan Song ‘Suro Suro’: Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh Set Stage on Fire as They Groove to AR Rahman’s Peppy Tune (Watch Lyrical Video).

'Excellent Writing'

#Ayalaan will be the winner of this clash Wait & Watch Excellent writing.Extreme creativity makes even normal scenes look Like fresh(Content Wise Becomes a template kid action movie) All Over Good movie and my personal rating 3.5/5 Content and Screen Play writing wise 4/5🔥👽 https://t.co/eNGMMIlArg pic.twitter.com/JRdHqh7NCt — Kohli's (@We_know_3) January 12, 2024

The VFX Works

#Ayalaan 2nd Half - BB ✅ 2nd Half >> 1st Half.. Kudos to VFX department.. the 👽 character was so convincing & The Alien world was so mind blowing worth all my money.. a very emotional Climax.. Sk performance 🔝🫡 Tq @Siva_Kartikeyan & @Ravikumar_Dir for this movie 👽❤️ (1/N) https://t.co/WajvyqC2L0 — M A R S H A L (@IamMarshalll) January 12, 2024

'First Half Simply Superb'

#Ayalaan : the way first half built-up is simply superb 🔥 only sk can pull off this kinda one, not a outdated stuff it's simply clean and fresh ☄️ Alien voice only felt odd. now waiting for second half. ARR - MASTERPIECE STUFFS. — Homielander (@iamhomielander) January 12, 2024

'Blockbuster'

.#Ayalaan - BLOCKBUSTER (4.5/5) 💥 Vera Level First Half And Terrific Second Half 🔥🔥🔥#Sivakarthikeyan pic.twitter.com/XY18MdBUFK — Vimal Raj (@vimalraj9524) January 12, 2024

Ultimate Climax

#Ayalaan 2nd Half Review 2nd Half Semme 👌 Full Emotional ❤👽 Climax Scene Ultimate 'ah Irukku 😎🔥 Overall Oru Nalla Padam Partha Feel Varudhu Thank You @Ravikumar_Dir Sir 🙏 Intha Pongal #AyalaanPongal 👽🔥#SivaKartikeyan #AyalaanFDFS @kjr_studios My Ratings 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/5CL2kwBx3b — ❄️ 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙧𝙤! 😎 𝐕𝐉🔥 (@chillbro_022) January 12, 2024

'Fun Movie'

