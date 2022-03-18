Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan’s much-awaited film Jalsa is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya plays the role of a journalist-single mom named Maya Menon and Shefali is seen as her cook named Ruksana. Their lives turn upside down after Ruksana’s 18-year-old daughter meets with a hit-and-run accident. Director Suresh Triveni brought the two fine actresses of the industry together for this thriller film, however, it has not left everyone impressed. Although the performances have been praised, Jalsa has received mixed response from critics.

Hindustan Times – During its entire runtime of 128 minutes, it looks like as if director Suresh Triveni was in a rush to quickly wrap up the film without bothering to turn several pages of the book. Be it back stories of the actors, their traits or why they behaved in a particular way or mere presence of some characters in the story — a lot of it remains unexplained.

Firstpost – Jalsa is not about social disparities and human relationships alone though. It is thematically an unslottable film that is not specifically about anything yet is about everything, ranging from class differences to happenstance and the call of the human conscience – in short, it is about life itself.

Times of India – Jalsa is a slow burn, intense drama that unfolds like a psychological thriller. It quietly observes the intricacies of human behaviour when pushed over the edge.

Koimoi – The writing in Jalsa is a jigsaw puzzle created to have a domino effect at one point. The writers so skilfully place characters in the scheme of things that their effect is probably seen 40 minutes later and everything would make sense.

The Indian Express – Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah film has one of the most tightly-executed beginnings, which develops the odd bump as the plot progresses, until it reaches a cathartic end.

