What if I told you that two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, are set to share the screen again after years, but not for a film? The Andaz Apna Apna duo reportedly shot together for an upcoming talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Bollywood actress Kajol and former actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Not just them, the Prime Video show is speculated to feature other big names from Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, among others. According to a Filmfare report, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were on the set of the talk show to shoot an episode. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Coming Soon: Bollywood Stars To Host New Talk Show on Prime Video.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan To Appear on ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)