Netflix has finally released the trailer of the third season of Delhi Crime. The glimpse shows Shefali Shah returning in the lead role of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika Chaturvedi aka Madam Sir. In the upcoming season, she leads a new case. Delhi Crime Season 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, Sayani Gupta and Anshumaan Pushakra among others in key roles. The new season of the popular show will revolve around human trafficking, where Huma Qureshi plays the main antagonist as Badi Didi. Delhi Crime 3 will premiere on November 13 on Netflix. ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ Release Date: Shefali Shah Returns As DCP Vartika Chaturvedi on Netflix From November 13 (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3:

