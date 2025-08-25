Acclaimed actress Tannishtha Chatterjee has revealed she is battling Stage 4 oligo-metastatic cancer, eight months after losing her father to the same illness. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote, “The last 8 months have been incredibly difficult… 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about pain. It’s about love and strength.” Sharing her challenges of caring for her mother and 9-year-old daughter, she added, “In the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love… my friends and family brought genuine smiles even on the hardest days.” She thanked Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi and her circle for their unwavering support, calling their compassion her true source of hope. Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Yellow Bus To Screen at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

Tannishtha Chatterjee Shares Post on Instagram

