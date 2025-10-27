Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, one of the most-awaited films of 2025, arrived in theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The movie, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, collecting INR 700 crore globally. The Kannada action thriller also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in lead roles. After making waves at the box office, the movie is now preparing for its OTT release. In an announcement shared by Amazon Prime Video, Kantara: Chapter 1 will premiere on the platform on October 31, 2025. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Dares To Go Bigger With an Ambitious if Overstuffed Prequel With Three Standout Sequences (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ OTT Release Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon Prime Video). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)