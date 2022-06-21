The Bombay High Court has directed an order to police asking them to get rid of every link or pirated copy of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film Janhit Mein Jaari. A huge sigh of relief for in copyright Infringement case filed by producers Bhanushali Studios Ltd. Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office Collection Week 2: Nushrat Bharucha’s Film Stands at a Total of Rs 3.75 Crore.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The #BombayHighCourt directs removal of all links or pirated copies of the movie “Janhit Mein Jaari" in a copyright Infringement case filed by producers Bhanushali Studios Ltd.#JanhitmeinJaari #JohnDoehttps://t.co/KoM2lDI8kC pic.twitter.com/sBltFzkYnO — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)