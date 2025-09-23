It’s the second day (September 23) of Navratri 2025 celebrations with “Radhe Radhe” from Dream Girl, is a must to your Dandiya playlist! Sung by the talented Amit Gupta, this upbeat track features the delightful performances of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who radiate charm and energy throughout. The catchy beats and lively lyrics capture the festive spirit, encouraging everyone to join in the dance and celebrate together. This song beautifully blends traditional vibes with contemporary flair, making it perfect for garba nights with friends and family. Let the joyous rhythms of “Radhe Radhe” elevate your Navratri celebrations, filling the atmosphere with laughter, dance and unforgettable moments that you’ll cherish for years to come! Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s ‘Dholi Taro’ From ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Is the Perfect Beat for Your Garba Nights! (Watch Video)

'Radhe Radhe’ From ‘Dream Girl’

