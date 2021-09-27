Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is set for a December 31 release and the makers have already announced the news earlier. However, in a recent Q&A session, Shahid Kapoor talked about how Nani's performance in the Telugu sports drama made him cry and inspired him to do the film.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film. https://t.co/OrAwHkROpd — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

