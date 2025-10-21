The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple lit up the night sky in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on October 20, with a stunning fireworks display to celebrate Diwali 2025. Thousands of devotees and visitors gathered to witness the vibrant spectacle at one of the largest Hindu temples outside India. The temple’s iconic fireworks, synchronised with lights and music, created a mesmerising view that captured the festive spirit. Videos of the celebrations have gone viral on social media, capturing the temple illuminated against the backdrop of vibrant fireworks. Happy Diwali Greetings on Burj Khalifa: World’s Tallest Building Shines in Spectacular Display, Spreading Deepavali Wishes (Watch Video).

Diwali Fireworks at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Jersey

#WATCH | United States: BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey displays its iconic fireworks on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/sriKKvaE3C — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

Robbinsville Akshardham Temple Celebrates Diwali with Vibrant Fireworks

#WATCH | United States: BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey displays its iconic fireworks on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/wWeIQteegj — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)