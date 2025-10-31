Several people were injured after a JetBlue flight travelling from Mexico to New Jersey made an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida. According to a report in BNO News, the JetBlue Airlines Flight 1230 made an emergency landing after it experienced a drop in altitude. Several passengers were injured, the airline said while confirming the incident. According to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the JetBlue Airlines flight 1230, an Airbus A320-232 registered as N605JB, was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 PM local time on Thursday, October 29. The JetBlue aircraft had departed from Cancun International Airport and was bound for Newark Liberty International Airport when the incident occurred. Sex on Plane Lands Couple in Jail: Duo Flying From New York to Sarasota on JetBlue Flight Arrested After Children Witness Them Performing Sexual Acts Mid-Flight.

JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Florida

BREAKING: JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Florida after drop in altitude due to flight control issue. Multiple people injured pic.twitter.com/DxPxsbetWr — BNO News (@BNONews) October 30, 2025

