India kicked off their new home season against the West Indies with IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, commencing today in Ahmedabad, which also saw the debut of new jersey sponsor Apollo Types. Apollo Types is replacing Dream 11 as Team India's sponsor after the latter backed out following the Online Gaming Act, 2025. Fans took to social media and praised India's new jersey, where the Apollo Tyres logo occupied the front. Most fans reacted to the new India jersey positively, while very few criticised. The BCCI and Apollo Types signed a three-year deal as Lead Sponsor of Team India, which reportedly costs INR 575 crore. Readers can check out the fans' reaction to India's new jersey below. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: West Indies Elect To Bat, India Fields Kuldeep Yadav As Nitish Kumar Reddy Returns From Injury.

Fan Praises New Jersey

Apollo Tyres logo looks really good for team India Test Jersey.👌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oG4LMbEOlb — MANU. (@IMManu_18) October 2, 2025

User Welcomes Apollo Types As New India Jersey

From the pitch to the brand spotlight — Apollo Tyres makes a bold statement on India’s Test jersey. — Ex-Engineer (@Energy_Capital7) October 2, 2025

Fan Lauds India New Jersey

THE APOLLO TYRES JERSEY SPONSOR LOOKING FANTASTIC IN INDIA'S JERSEY..!! 🇮🇳✨ pic.twitter.com/oLtXSDtD5q — DIVYANSH CHAUHAN (@Imchauhan28) October 2, 2025

User Points Out Apollo's New Test Jersey

🚨 APOLLO TYRES ON TEST JERSEY 🚨 - The new logo looks absolutely clean and classy on India’s Test kit 🇮🇳👌#TeamIndia #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/BrOlZto29h — HEMANT GAUTAM (@indian_Cricket4) October 2, 2025

Fan Wishes Apollo Tyres Best Wishes For New Jersey

New India Jersey with apollo TYRES🇮🇳 All the best to APOLLO TYRES. pic.twitter.com/pkzgYfqQH1 — CricketAdda🇮🇳 (@Criktalks) October 2, 2025

