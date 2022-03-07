Amitabh Bachchan’s film Jhund starring released in theatres on March 4. The movie helmed by Nagraj Manjule opened to positive response from fans and critics. On the opening day it collected Rs 1.50 crore, whereas on the third day it saw better collection with Rs 2.90 crore. The total collection of Jhund in its opening weekend stands at Rs 6.50 crore.

Jhund Box Office Collection Update

JHUND piques audiences interest! Nagraj Manjule's masterpiece continues to grow further on Sunday, by collecting *6.50 cr. in its opening weekend.* Amitabh Bachchan starrer hits a goal and tugs strings with the viewers and emerges to become the most enjoyed film! pic.twitter.com/PiThNO3T1B — T-Series (@TSeries) March 7, 2022

