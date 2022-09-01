Kapil Sharma dropped a surprise for his fans, as he announced his new film titled Mega Blockbuster today. The actor-comedian shared the first look poster of the movie on Instagram in which he could be seen smiling in a bearded look in colourful clothes. Along with it, he also revealed the trailer release date of the flick i.e September 4. Kapil Sharma Shares 'Mufat Ki Massage' Video Featuring Krushna Abhishek Amid Rumours of Rift Between the Two (Watch Video).

Kapil Sharma in Mega Blockbuster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)