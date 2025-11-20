Actress and Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 co-starring Kapil Sharma, has slammed a troll who called her “cheap.” Ayesha, who is quite active on Instagram, regularly shares pictures and videos of herself and her professional work. Under one of her recent posts, a user commented, "Isko bas bum dikhane ke lie rakha hai. Cheap aurat." Replying to this, Ayesha said, "I carry it everywhere I go. Fortunately/unfortunately, part of my body, abhi dismantle karna seekha nahi hai." This isn’t the first time Ayesha Khan has faced such comments online. She has been subjected to such trolls for a long time, and the actress now knows exactly how to handle them. ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Song ‘Phurr’: Honey Singh and Kapil Sharma Bring High-Energy Dance Vibes in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

Ayesha Khan REACTS to Troll Who Called Her ‘Cheap’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ayesha Khan’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

