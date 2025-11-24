Actress and Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan is busy with promotions of her upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The movie is a sequel to Kapil Sharma's 2015 comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and is set to release on December 12, 2025. Just days after shutting down a troll making ill comments about her body, Ayesha Khan is back in the headlines after another user sent her a vulgar message in her DMs. The Instagram user identified as Snehal Gamit replied to a story featuring the actress’s picture and wrote, "Lets f*ck this beauty." Responding to this through notes, Ayesha wrote, "I will be patient and ignore these men in the next life, this life I will mostly give it back. Just letting the world know, you cannot get away with this, you cannot ruin my Monday like this, you have no right to say whatever you want in your DMs and go by your day with peace while you mess with mine." ‘Isko Bas Bum Dikhane Ke Liye…’: ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Fame Actress Ayesha Khan Hits Back at Troll Who Called Her ‘Cheap’ on Social Media.

Ayesha Khan Slams Troll Who Sent Her Vulgar Message on Social Media – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Ayesha Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

