Comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant, Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, was targeted by gunfire for the third time in four months. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, claimed responsibility for the latest attack via social media. Police are investigating the firing, and no injuries have been reported. Security around the area has been increased following the repeated attacks. Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Kap’s Cafe in Canada Targeted Again in Firing Incident; Gangster Goldy Dhillon Claims Responsibility (Watch Video).

Kapil Sharma’s Surrey Restaurant Targeted by Gunfire for Third Time

Once again incident of Firing Happened at KAP'S CAFE. This is the third time firing took place at the Kapil Sharma cafe in Canada. pic.twitter.com/KoOYYBFNof — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Akashdeep Thind), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)