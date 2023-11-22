Kartik Aaryan turned a year older today (Nov 22) and on the special occassion the birthday boy shared a cute post on his Instagram. The Chandu Champion star took to social media and dropped a cutesy picture wherein he could be seeing making a wish with cake on his lap. However, the highlight of the photo is Aaryan's pet pooch Katori. "Grateful for all the love," he captioned the image. Aww-dorable! Chandu Champion: It's a Wrap for Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan Starrer! Actor Takes an Ice Bath in River After Kashmir Shoot (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Makes Wish on Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

