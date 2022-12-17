Actress Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to announce some devastating news about her brother, Abubacker. She tweeted that he unfortunately passed away and thanked everyone who prayed for him. She penned "As they say,the journey of life is decided by God. Rest in peace #Bhaijaan." in the caption.

View Tweet Here:

As much as you want your loved ones to be with you forever,time comes to say goodbye. My brother's journey has ended today. His love & guidance will always be us. I thank everyone who have prayed for him. As they say,the journey of life is decided by God. Rest in peace #Bhaijaan. pic.twitter.com/Ryh0AsaZRC — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 17, 2022

