In a shocking incident in Puducherry, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped. The incident came to light after the body of a nine-year-old girl child, who went missing a few days ago, was retrieved from a drain near her house in Muthialpet block in the union territory. Police suspect that the girl could have been kidnapped, raped and killed. BJP leader Khushbu Sundar reacted to the incident and said that her heart goes out to the parents of the girl who was brutally raped and murdered in Puducherry. "No child should go through this. Being a mother, my heart bleeds at such stories," she said in her tweet. Puducherry: Body of School Girl Who Went Missing Found in Drain.

My heart goes out to the parents of the 9 year old who was brutally raped and murdered in Puducherry. No child should go through this. Being a mother, my heart bleeds at such stories. What is more shocking is that this heinous act was done by a gang of minors. Have always said,… — KhushbuSundar (Modi ka Parivaar) (@khushsundar) March 6, 2024

