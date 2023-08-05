Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate the former’s birthday. The two even shared glimpses from their lavish vacay on Instagram. A video had surfaced online that dropped hints that SidKiara were holidaying in Italy. The couple has now returned to Mumbai and the two were spotted twining in white as they exited the airport. Kiara opted for white hooded sweatshirt and lilac joggers, whereas Sidharth looked cool in white t-shirt and beige pants. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Seen Pulling Luggage and Boarding Buggy Car in New Viral Video From Their Vacay – WATCH.

SidKiara At Mumbai Airport

