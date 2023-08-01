New video of lovebirds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, from their Italy vacay has taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, the duo could be seen walking and dragging their luggages on a sunny day and later boarding a buggy car. While Sid in the video spells chic in yellow shirt and olive green shorts, Kiara, on the other hand, looks pretty in white dress. To note, the married couple are currently holidaying together as they celebrated Kiara's birthday at the touristy place. Kiara Advani Shares A Glimpse Of Her Birthday Bliss As She Enjoys Ocean Dip with Hubby Sidharth Malhotra (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Amalfi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)