Kill had its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, which was held in September 2023. The action-packed film is now set to hit the theatres in India. Karan Johar shared a poster of the film featuring lead actor Lakshya Lalwani and announced that the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial will hit the theatres on July 5, 2024. Kill Review: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal-Starrer Opens to Positive Response at TIFF 2023, Critics Call Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Directorial As ‘Unbelievably Good’.

Kill Movie Release Date

