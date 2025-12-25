A teacher at ABK High School of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside the campus on Wednesday, December 24 . The victim, Rao Danish, was attacked near the library canteen by two masked men who opened fire and fled. He was rushed to AMU Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. Police have launched a manhunt and are scanning CCTV footage. The motive behind the killing remains unknown. Danish had been serving as a computer teacher since 2015 and was a former captain of AMU’s Horse Riding Club. Aligarh Horror: Government School Principal Allegedly Rapes Class 7 Student, Proposes Marriage After Threatening To Fail Her in Exams in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Killed by Unidentified Assailants

