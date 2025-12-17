A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor was shot dead at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, late Monday night, December 15. The victim was identified as Nuno Loureiro (47), director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a senior faculty member originally from Portugal. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, Brookline police responded to reports of a man with apparent gunshot wounds at a private residence. Loureiro was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, Daily Mail reported. MIT confirmed his identity on Tuesday, noting that he was a professor in the departments of Nuclear Science and Engineering and Physics, and held key academic and leadership roles at the institute. Brown University Shooting: 2 Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting During Final Exams at Engineering Building in US; Suspect Still at Large (Watch Videos).

