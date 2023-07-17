After 22 years, Rachel Shelley is back on Indian television. Rachel's last appearance as Elizabeth in Lagaan, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role, will always be remarkable. Now, the English actress is back in a different avatar in Barun Sobti's Netflix series Kohrra. What's more interesting is her entry scene in the series, the name of the cab is Capt. Russell Cabs. There is a connection between this particular shot from the series and Lagaan. Rachel's Elizabeth had a brother whose name was Capt. Russell in Ashutosh Gowariker's film and the name of the cab service in this entry scene are also the same. Now, that's interesting, isn't it? Kohrra Trailer: Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky's Series Delves Deep in the World of Dark Secrets! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)