The trailer of Kohrra showcases the gruesome murder of an NRI bridegroom that happens days before his wedding. The incident takes place in the countryside of Punjab. Starring Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky as cops, these two officers are seen trying to ‘unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives’. Also featuring Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly and Manish Chaudhary, the trailer promises that this Netflix series would be a gripping investigative drama. It is all set to be premiered on the OTT platform on July 15. Kohrra: Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky Star in New Netflix Murder-Mystery Series (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Kohrra Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)