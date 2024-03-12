Kiran Rao's directorial and Aamir Khan-produced Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1. It received a good response from audiences and critics. Jackie Shroff now shared his review of Laapataa Ladies on Instagram. The actor called it a 'khoobsurat film' and mentioned that he really liked it. 'I'm a big fan of action movies, yet certain beautiful movies come without action but a superb story,' he added. Laapataa Ladies: Shabana Azmi Reviews Kiran Rao's Directorial, Calls It 'Delightful' Film (See Post).

Jackie Shroff heaps praise on Laapataa Ladies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)