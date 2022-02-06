Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 today on Feb 6 and the Night Angle of India's funeral was performed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours. From PM Narendra Modi to film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Shankar Mahadevan and legendary Sachin Tendulkar, many celebs attended the late legend's last rites.

PM Modi Attends Lata Mangeshkar Funeral

Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan Attend Late Legend's Last Rites:

