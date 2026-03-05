Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was among the elite guests at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai today, 5 March 2026. However, his arrival without his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, has triggered widespread speculation across social media platforms regarding the couple's relationship. Sehwag arrived at the St. Regis hotel in traditional attire, posing for the media alone. While other cricketing stars, including MS Dhoni and Prithvi Shaw, were accompanied by their partners, Sehwag’s solitary presence stood out to fans and photographers alike. Prithvi Shaw Attends Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Ceremony With Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal in Mumbai (Watch Video).

