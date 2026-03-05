Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was among the elite guests at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai today, 5 March 2026. However, his arrival without his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, has triggered widespread speculation across social media platforms regarding the couple's relationship. Sehwag arrived at the St. Regis hotel in traditional attire, posing for the media alone. While other cricketing stars, including MS Dhoni and Prithvi Shaw, were accompanied by their partners, Sehwag’s solitary presence stood out to fans and photographers alike. Prithvi Shaw Attends Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Ceremony With Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Virender Sehwag Attends Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding

Every players came with their wives, from Yuvraj Singh to Harbhajan Singh at Arjun Tendulkar wedding. But Virender Sehwag came alone. Does this mean everything is not okay between him and his wife? pic.twitter.com/cHZQcJvWW3 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

There were reports that things are not good between him and his wife, so this might be the reason for him not coming with her — Ankit Poddar (@itsankitpoddar) March 5, 2026

They are separated on amicable terms. — Manoj 🇮🇳 (@Vrisha_MD) March 5, 2026

Have u been living under a rock ? They are already separated. — Don 2 (@sid80dude) March 5, 2026

