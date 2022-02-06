Lata Mangeshkar passed away on a sad note on February 6 morning. After the demise of the legendary singer, Government of India announced that two days of state mourning will be observed today (Feb 6) and tomorrow (Feb 7) during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to her.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)