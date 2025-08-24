Delhi's historic Qutub Minar was illuminated in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian national flag, to mark Ukraine's Independence Day 2025. Every year on August 24, Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day to honour its modern statehood and the moment its parliament proclaimed independence in 1991. Photos and videos going viral on social media show the Qutub Minar being illuminated in yellow and blue colours on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day. The vibrant colours lit up Delhi's iconic monument on Saturday evening, August 23, as Ukraine celebrates its National Day or Independence Day 2025. ‘India Is Perpetuating Ukraine War by Purchasing Russian Oil’, Claims White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro (Watch Videos).

Qutub Minar Shines in Colours of the Ukrainian National Flag

Delhi: Qutub Minar in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag as the country celebrates its national day pic.twitter.com/atjvyvlHk5 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 23, 2025

Qutub Minar Illuminates in Yellow and Blue Colours

#WATCH | Delhi | The Qutub Minar was illuminated in yellow and blue colours on the occassion of Ukraine’s Independence Day pic.twitter.com/HEjBzsq9KE — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Photos and Videos of Qutub Minar Illuminating in the Ukrainian Colours Surface

Indian monument Qutub Minar illuminates in the Ukrainian colours on it’s Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/FLWcWlpDvR — Ayushi Agarwal (@ayu_agarwal94) August 23, 2025

