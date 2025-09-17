Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday today, September 17. On his special day, the Indian Prime Minister was honoured by Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa illuminated with the images of PM Narendra Modi in his birthday. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Burj Khalifa illuminating with photos of PM Narendra Modi and colours of the Indian national flag on his 75th birthday. Earlier, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes he received from across India and globally on his special day. In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said that people's faith and affection are a tremendous source of strength for him, reinforcing his commitment to building a "Viksit Bharat". ‘Deeply Appreciate Italy’s Friendship’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni for Warm Wishes on His 75th Birthday.

Burj Khalifa Illuminates With PM Narendra Modi's Pictures and Colours of Indian National Flag

#WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminated tonight with the images of PM Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/gamw6cRaoq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

