Guwahati police arrested three youths after a shocking video of them disrespecting the Indian National Flag went viral, triggering widespread outrage. The incident occurred near Khankar Gaon in Guwahati, Assam, where the boys, reportedly residing in a nearby PG, were filmed tossing the flag into the air, dropping it repeatedly, and even kicking it while laughing. The entire act was recorded by an onlooker from a window and quickly circulated on social media, prompting angry reactions from citizens. Complaints poured in against the youths, following which Assam Police traced and arrested them. Authorities confirmed their detention, but their identities and further details have not yet been disclosed. The incident has sparked debate over respect for national symbols and strict enforcement of the Flag Code of India. Salute National Flag 21 Times While Chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: MP High Court’s Bail Condition For Man Accused of Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’.

Youths Arrested for Disrespecting National Flag

UPDATE : The 3 men have been detained by @assampolice in #Guwahati's Panikhaity today. Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact nature of the charges that may be filed. However, disrespect to the national flag can attract penal provisions under the Prevention of Insults to… https://t.co/gEKYEAkcOf pic.twitter.com/nrrZV14e6P — IDU (@defencealerts) August 16, 2025

