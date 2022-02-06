India lost another gem today. Singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar, breathed her last today morning (February 6). Bollywood mourned the death of the queen of melody. Stars inlcuding Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Take A Look At The Tweets Below:

Akshay Kumar

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar

A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am. My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti 🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/lEp50LL8CH — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 6, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal

India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever 😍🙏🏻 Om Shanti ❤️#LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend pic.twitter.com/GndHbeKNEC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 6, 2022

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh

R.I.p #LataMangeshkar ji You will always be India’s pride and your voice will always be part of our lives and homes forever and ever…💚💚💚 End of an Era 💔 pic.twitter.com/Lnr10aEZIA — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 6, 2022

Tamannaah Bhatia

We lost a legend today. Truly an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory. #LataMangeshkar 💔 pic.twitter.com/YK1TZ3oXXF — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) February 6, 2022

Boney Kapoor

Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022

Boman Irani

She sounded like an angel and now she becomes one. Rest in peace Lata Didi. Everlasting Peace.#LataMangeshkar — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 6, 2022

A.R.Rahman

