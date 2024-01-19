The first look of actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has been revealed. Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram account to unveil the much-awaited first-look poster of the film. Earlier, Kunal Kemmu had announced the completion of the film's shooting on his social media. Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi, Avnish Tiwari, Divyendu, and Nora Fatehi, among others. The comedy-drama is produced by Excel Entertainment. Fans are super hyped to witness Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial. Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu Wraps Shoot for His Directorial Debut Starring Nora Fatehi, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari and Divyendu Sharma (View Pics).

Check Out the First Look Poster of Madgaon Express Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)