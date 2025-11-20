Bollywood actor and director Kunal Kemmu is headlining a Netflix series titled Single Papa. On Thursday (November 20), the teaser for the upcoming show was released online. It opens with Kunal Kemmu’s character, Gaurav Gehlot, bringing home an abandoned baby in a cardboard box and introducing him to his family leaving them baffled. Since the baby doesn’t belong to him, his decision leaves everyone confused. After some discussion, the family finally agrees to keep the baby until the child’s parents are found. Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza play Gaurav’s parents, while Prajakta Kohli aka MostlySane, plays his sister. The family entertainer is created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as the executive producer. The series is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani. Single Papa is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under Juggernaut Productions. Will Kunal Kemmu’s confused man-child finally become a responsible parent after the baby enters his life? Single Papa will release on Netflix on December 12, 2025. ‘Single Papa’: Kunal Kemmu’s Adorable Dad Journey Promises Laughter, Warmth and Heartfelt Chaos on Netflix (View Poster).

Watch the First Trailer of ‘Single Papa’:

