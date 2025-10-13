Today, October 13, Bollywood screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to social media to criticise the "respect and reception" accorded to Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to India. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Javed Akhtar also slammed the Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur for giving the Taliban leader a grand welcome. "Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their “ Islamic Hero” who is one of those who have completely banned girls education," his post read. He also said that his he hangs his head in shame over the reception given to Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in India. Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Allows Women Journalists at 2nd Press Conference After Uproar, Calls Prior Exclusion ‘Technical Error’ (Watch Video).

Javed Akhtar Criticises Reception Given to Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists . Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their “… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 13, 2025

