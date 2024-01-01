Celebrities chose exotic destinations to ring in New Year. Some of the B-town stars welcomed 2024 in a grand manner. Dubai, a hub of glittering celebrations, saw several Bollywood celebs in attendance for New Year celebrations. Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arpita Khan Sharma, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Nirvan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sona Devnani and many others welcomed New Year together. Maheep gave a glimpse of the dazzling fireworks that lit up the night sky and how her gang celebrated the moment. Take a look at some of the pictures and videos below: New Year 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan–Saif Ali Khan and Their Kids Taimur and Jeh Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style (View Pic).

Celebrating New Year In Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)