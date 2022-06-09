Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a brave story of actress Mahima Chaudhry, who is fighting breast cancer. Kher gave a health update on her and wrote a long note. A part from his post reads, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!" Mahima Chaudhry Talks About The Accident That Scarred Her Face: 'In Surgery, They Took Out 67 Glass Pieces'.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

