Actress Mahima Chaudhry proudly celebrated her beloved daughter Aryana Chaudhry’s graduation with a heartfelt post on her Instagram page. Sharing a touching video of the ceremony, which had sweet mother-daughter moments, Mahima wrote, “The Graduate (heart emoji) Watching you Graduate fills me with pride. Congratulations, my sweetheart.” She ended the message with, "This moment is ours. You and I did this together. May you go far, may all your dreams come true. I love you so much my baby." The video captured Aryana’s joyful smile and a flying kiss she sent to her mother from the stage. Mahima, who raised Aryana single-handedly after her divorce from Bobby Mukherjee, expressed immense pride and happiness on this special milestone in her daughter’s life. 'Pardes' Clocks 27 Years: Subhash Ghai Celebrates the Film's Milestone with Mahima Chaudhry’s Special Message.

Mahima Chaudhary Shares Heartfelt Post for Daughter Aryana Chaudhry – See Video:

