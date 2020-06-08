Mahima Chaudhry Talks About The Accident That Scarred Her Face: 'In Surgery, They Took Out 67 Glass Pieces'

Mahima Chaudhry (Photo Credits: File Image)

If you are a '90s kid, you are a Mahima Chaudhry fan by default. The actress made a strong debut with the Subhash Ghai film, Pardes, opposite, Shah Rukh Khan. She has been a star of some of the biggest hit songs like 'Aksar Is Duniya Mein'. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about a road accident that injured her enough to almost derail her career. The actress had to undergo surgery, and she took a long time to recover. In 1999, a truck rammed into Mahima's car in Bengaluru, where she was shooting for Dil Kya Kare with Ajay Devgn.

"I thought I was dying, and at that point, no one even helped me get to the hospital. It is only after reaching the hospital, much later, when my mother came, Ajay came and they went to discuss. I got up and saw my face in the mirror and saw the horror. When they did the surgery on me, they took out 67 glass pieces," she said in the interview.

She added, "There were a lot of movies that I had lined up for myself during that time, and I had to let it go. I didn’t want people to know because at that time, people were not that supportive. If at that time, I had discussed it and said that I had cut myself like this, they would have said... ‘oh, iska toh chehra kharab ho gaya, let’s sign someone else,"

The actress had to stay indoors for a long time after the surgery. She even had to avoid direct sunlight. Neeta Lulla encouraged Mahima to shoot for a special song for Sunny Deol's Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi. She also shot for a special part in Akshay Kumar's Dhadkan, which gave her the best song of her carer. "I braved it out and it is only because of my family," Mahima said.