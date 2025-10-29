Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra will soon be back on the big screen with his signature blend of comic timing and emotions in the upcoming family entertainer Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi. Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the movie also stars Mahima Chaudhry as the female lead. The actors are currently busy promoting their film. On Wednesday (October 29), Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry were spotted in wedding outfits as they greeted the paparazzi. In a video shared on Instagram, the duo can be seen posing together in front of photographers. Mahima, with her ghoonghat on, was even heard saying, “Aap log shaadi mein nahi aa paye, lekin aap log ke liye mithai hai, khaake jaana.” The paparazzi also played along, congratulating Sanjay Mishra and saying, “Aapko bohot bohot badhaai ho!” ‘Vadh 2’: Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg Announce Release Date of Spiritual Sequel Starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra (Watch Motion Poster).

Mahima Chaudhry-Sanjay Mishra Pose as a Couple for ‘Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi’ Promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

