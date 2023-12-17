Pankaj Tripathi announced on Sunday (December 17) that the trailer for his upcoming film, Main Atal Hoon, based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will release on December 20. The National Award-winning actor shared the news on Instagram and also unveiled a picture on the platform. In the picture, he's seen holding a placard that reads, "Karo taiyaari aa rahe hai Atal Bihari." The film will arrive in theatres on January 19, 2024. Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi’s Look as Former Indian PM From Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic Out!

